Andersson notched an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 7-4 win over the Stars.

Andersson hasn't gotten on the scoresheet in more than two consecutive games since returning from his suspension to end October, but he has eight points over his last 11 outings. The 27-year-old blueliner helped out on Blake Coleman's game-tying goal in the third period of Friday's win. Andersson is up to three goals, eight assists, 39 shots on net, 36 blocked shots, 17 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 16 appearances in a top-pairing role.