Andersson couldn't get anything going on the power play Monday, but he sealed the win with a long-range empty-netter in the third period. The Swede has gotten on the scoresheet in all three games so far, with a goal and two helpers. The 24-year-old has added six blocked shots, and he seems to be adjusting to a larger role quite well in all facets of the game.