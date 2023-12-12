Andersson provided an assist, fired four shots on goal and blocked five shots in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Avalanche.

Andersson extended his point streak to five games with a helper on Yegor Sharangovich's second-period tally. During the streak, Andersson has a goal and four assists. The 27-year-old blueliner is up to 16 points, 55 shots on net, 57 blocks, 23 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 24 outings. He's not letting a lack of power-play time slow down his offense -- fantasy managers should check if a rival dropped him when he was removed from the power play.