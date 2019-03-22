Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Posts assist
Andersson had a helper and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Senators.
Andersson had gone three games without a point before setting up Matthew Tkachuk's goal near the end of the third period. Andersson is up to two goals and 14 helpers in 71 games this season. While his numbers don't make him fantasy relevant, he's holding the sixth defenseman slot over the likes of rookie Oliver Kylington and veterans Michael Stone and Dalton Prout. His pairing with deadline acquisition Oscar Fantenberg has stabilized one of the Flames' weaknesses from earlier in the year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...