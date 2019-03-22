Andersson had a helper and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Senators.

Andersson had gone three games without a point before setting up Matthew Tkachuk's goal near the end of the third period. Andersson is up to two goals and 14 helpers in 71 games this season. While his numbers don't make him fantasy relevant, he's holding the sixth defenseman slot over the likes of rookie Oliver Kylington and veterans Michael Stone and Dalton Prout. His pairing with deadline acquisition Oscar Fantenberg has stabilized one of the Flames' weaknesses from earlier in the year.