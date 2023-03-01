Andersson logged an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Andersson has picked up four helpers over his last seven games, though he's also gone minus-3 in that span. The 26-year-old set up Blake Coleman's 100th career goal early in the second period. Andersson is up to seven goals, 31 assists, 127 shots on net, 101 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 58 outings overall, a similar pace to the one that earned him 50 points in 82 contests a year ago.