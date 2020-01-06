Play

Andersson recorded a power-play assist in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over the Wild.

Andersson got the puck to the front of the net, and Milan Lucic did the rest for the Flames' first goal. The Swedish blueliner is up to 12 points (three on the power play), 84 shots on goal and 55 blocked shots in 44 games.

