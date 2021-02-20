Andersson scored a goal on a team-high five shots and added a pair of hits in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Oilers.

Andersson converted on a slick feed from Johnny Gaudreau late in the second period, but that was all the Flames could muster against Mike Smith. The 24-year-old Andersson has done fairly well this year with three goals, 10 points, 30 shots on net, 27 blocked shots and and a minus-2 rating in 17 outings. He worked on the first power-play unit again Friday -- Juuso Valimaki had filled that role in the last couple of contests.