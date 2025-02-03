Andersson notched a power-play assist in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Kraken.

Andersson has two points, 12 PIM and 10 blocked shots over his last six outings. His offense has been sporadic at best since the start of November, but he's remained a defensive stalwart for the Flames. The 28-year-old is up to 20 points (seven on the power play), 104 shots on net, 123 blocks, 48 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 52 contests in a top-four role.