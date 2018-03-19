Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Promoted to parent club
Andersson was recalled from AHL Stockton on Monday.
After fellow blueliner T.J. Brodie made an early exit from Sunday's contest due to an upper-body injury, Andersson's addition to the Flames will provide their roster with additional defensive depth. Though he's only suited up for two NHL games in his career, Andersson has shown himself to be a solid two-way defenseman at the AHL level. In 53 contests with Stockton this season, Andersson has logged an impressive eight goals and 38 points while owning a plus-21 rating.
