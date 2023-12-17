Andersson logged an assist, two shots on goal, five blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

Andersson had gone two games without a point after posting a five-game point streak to begin December. The defenseman set up A.J. Greer's opening tally early in the second period. It appears Andersson has reclaimed a spot on the top power-play unit over the last two games, displacing Noah Hanifin from that role. Andersson's playing style is a better fit there, even with a lack of success with the man advantage this season. He's up to 17 points, 59 shots on net, 70 blocked shots, 24 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 27 outings.