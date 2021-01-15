Andersson notched an assist and a team-high four blocked shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets.

In addition to his strong shot-blocking, Andersson skated 23:59 in the contest, the most among all Flames skaters. The Swedish blueliner has finally ascended to a top-pairing role alongside Mark Giordano, which will put Andersson in line for more offensive opportunities at even strength. The 24-year-old Andersson is also serving on the top power-play unit -- fantasy managers in deeper formats may want to add him to their rosters just in case he has a breakout year ahead of him.