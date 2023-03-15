Andersson posted an assist and five shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Andersson has collected six points, 17 shots on net and 14 blocked shots over his last nine contests. He set up Mikael Backlund on the opening tally Tuesday. Andersson is up to nine goals, 42 points, 140 shots on net, 113 blocks and a plus-2 rating through 65 outings overall.