Andersson notched two assists (one on the power play), four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Kraken.

Andersson helped out on the Flames' last two games to contribute in the comeback win. The 26-year-old defenseman has a goal, five assists and a plus-12 rating over his last six games. For the season, he's up to five tallies, 21 helpers, 79 shots, 63 blocks and a plus-7 rating through 37 contests. He's picked up 11 of his assists on the power play.