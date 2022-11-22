Andersson scored a goal on two shots, blocked four shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

Andersson's second-period tally held up as the game-winner. The 26-year-old entered Monday on a multi-game point drought for just the second time this season -- he'd been kept quiet over the last two contests. He's been a positive contributor this year with two tallies, 12 assists, 35 shots on net and 29 blocked shots, though he also carries a minus-4 rating through 18 appearances.