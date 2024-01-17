Andersson notched an assist, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Coyotes.
Andersson has enjoyed a steady January, contributing two goals and five assists over eight games this month. The defenseman is up to 25 points, 95 shots on net, 105 blocked shots, 33 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 40 appearances. He's right on track with his usual level of production, making him a safe option in fantasy.
