Andersson logged a power-play assist and six PIM in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

Andersson has three helpers over his last three games after snapping a seven-game dry spell. The defenseman helped out on the second of Noah Hanifin's tallies in this contest. Andersson is at 31 points, 126 blocked shots, 118 shots on net, 41 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 54 outings. He's a little behind his usual pace on offense, but he continues to play in a top-four role.