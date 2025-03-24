Andersson logged three even-strength assists, three shots on goal and a plus-1 rating in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.
This was Andersson's second three-point effort of the season and first since Oct. 13. The right-shot blueliner logged the secondary helper on Matthew Coronato's 20th goal of the season in the middle frame and set up Jonathan Huberdeau's game-tying marker late in the third period. Andersson capped it all off by registering the primary assist on Nazem Kadri's game-winner. After being held off the scoresheet in nine straight games from Feb. 8 - March 8, the 28-year-old Andersson has a goal and five helpers across his last six outings. The Flames will need him to continue to produce in order to stay afloat in the Western Conference playoff race.
