Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Rakes in power-play assist
Andersson registered a power-play helper and two blocked shots in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 3.
Andersson has a point in every game of the series, all of which have come on the man advantage. Andersson skated on the first pairing with Mark Giordano in this contest, although the scoreline would suggest that didn't go over so well despite Andersson maintaining an even plus-minus for the night. It's unclear what his role will be in Wednesday's Game 4, but he's worth a look as a budget DFS play given the three-game point streak he's created.
