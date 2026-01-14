Andersson scored a power-play goal on three shots, added three hits, logged five PIM and went minus-3 in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Andersson had a busy second period, fighting Boone Jenner midway through the frame before scoring his goal after serving his penalty. This was Andersson's 10th goal of the season, three of which have come over the last seven contests. The defenseman is at 29 points (10 on the power play), 110 shots on net, 87 blocked shots, 53 PIM and 28 hits through 46 outings this season, which gives him a chance to push for a 50-point campaign.