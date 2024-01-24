Andersson logged an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Blues.

Andersson has two goals and seven assists over 11 games in January. The 27-year-old defenseman continues to provide steady offense in a top-four role while also tracking toward a career year in blocks. He's at 27 points, 99 shots on net, 109 blocks, 33 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 43 outings overall.