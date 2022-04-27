Andersson posted a pair of assists, seven shots on goal, a plus-3 rating and two hits in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Predators.

This Andersson's second two-assist game in his last three outings, and it got him to the 50-point mark for the season. It's an impressive milestone for the 25-year-old, who had not put up more than 22 points in his previous three seasons. He's thrived in a larger role that has also seen him amass 143 shots on net, 122 blocked shots, 19 power-play points and a plus-31 rating in 80 appearances.