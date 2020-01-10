Andersson had an assist in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Wild.

Andersson got the puck up to Sean Monahan, who found Johnny Gaudreau for the second-period tally. The Swedish blueliner is up to 13 points and 86 shots on goal in 46 games this season. He signed a six-year contract extension Wednesday -- the 23-year-old figures to be a fixture on the Flames' blue line for a long time. While his offense isn't up to standard for widespread fantasy appeal, he should benefit in that regard by an eventual permanent move into the top-four on defense.