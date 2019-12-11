Play

Andersson notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

Andersson set up Milan Lucic for a tip-in goal in the third period. With the helper, Andersson is at 10 points in 33 games this year. He's added 64 shots, 35 blocked shots and 15 PIM.

More News
Our Latest Stories