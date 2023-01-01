Andersson produced a shorthanded assist, blocked three shots and added two hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

Andersson continues to pile up offense -- he now has a goal and six helpers over his last seven contests. He joined a shorthanded rush and sauced a pass to Blake Coleman on the Flames' second goal Saturday. Andersson's helper was his first shorthanded point of the season, to go with 11 power-play assists and 27 points through 38 contests overall. The defenseman has also chipped in with 80 shots on net, 66 blocked shots, 31 hits and a plus-7 rating.