Andersson notched an assist in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Senators.

Andersson helped out on a Matthew Tkachuk goal in the second period. The 24-year-old Andersson reached the 20-point mark for the second straight campaign. He's added 88 shots on net, 60 blocked shots, 49 hits and a minus-10 rating through 52 contests while logging top-four minutes.