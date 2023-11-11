Andersson logged an assist, two shots on goal and four blocked shots in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Maple Leafs.

Andersson has two points over his last four games since returning from his four-game suspension. The 27-year-old blueliner helped out on an A.J. Greer tally in the second period of Friday's game. Andersson is up to five points, 25 shots on net, 24 blocked shots, 15 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through nine appearances in a top-pairing role.