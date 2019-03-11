Andersson had a helper with the man advantage and three blocked shots in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Andersson snapped a five-game point drought as the Flames' offense returned after a two-week slump. In his first full season at the NHL level, Andersson has two goals and 12 assists in 66 games. While he primarily plays on the third pairing, coach Bill Peters has trusted him alongside Mark Giordano when he shuffles the lineup.