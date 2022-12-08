Andersson contributed a goal and two assists in Calgary's 5-3 win against Minnesota on Wednesday.

Andersson's marker came at 15:57 of the third period, and was the game winner. He's up to four goals and 20 points in 26 contests this season. Going into Wednesday's contest, the 26-year-old was working through a bit of a quiet patch by his standards, with two goals and four points in his last 10 games.