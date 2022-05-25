Andersson scored a shorthanded goal on four shots and added four PIM in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers in Game 4.

Andersson's goal was remarkable -- a 132-foot shot from his own zone at the end of a penalty kill that Oilers goalie Mike Smith never saw. That goal tied the game at 3-3, but the Oilers retook the lead and Andersson took a double-minor for high-sticking, effectively ending the Flames' chances of catching up again. The Swedish blueliner has three goals, three helpers, 23 shots on net, 13 hits, 11 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a minus-6 rating in 11 playoff contests.