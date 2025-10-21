Andersson scored a goal in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Jets.

Andersson broke the deadlock for the Flames midway through the second period with a blistering slap shot that went right past Connor Hellebuyck. That would be all the offense the Flames would muster en route to their sixth straight defeat, though. With only eight goals scored over that six-game losing skid, the Flames have been struggling to produce much on offense, but Andersson has stepped up from the blue line with two goals and eight shots on goal over his last three appearances.