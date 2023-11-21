Andersson scored a goal on six shots, added two assists and blocked two shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Andersson was lively, setting up Elias Lindholm and Jonathan Huberdeau's first-period markers. In overtime, Andersson was denied on a wraparound attempt but fired home the rebound to complete the Flames' comeback win. This was his first multi-point effort of the season, and he's earned six points over his last six outings. Andersson has three goals, 10 points, 37 shots on net, 34 blocks and a plus-3 rating through 14 contests.