Andersson scored the game-winning goal, fired four shots on net, blocked four shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

Andersson struck 2:24 into the extra session for his fourth game-winning goal this season. He's got a goal and three assists during a four-game point streak. The Swede also matched his career high in goals with five, and he's up to 24 points, 70 shots on net, 61 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 35 contests overall.