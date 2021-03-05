Andersson registered an assist, three shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Senators.

Andersson picked up the secondary helper on the opening tally by Brett Ritchie at 2:22 of the first period. Andersson leads Flames defensemen with 14 points (three goals, 11 helpers) through 24 outings. The Swede has added 45 shots on net, 31 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a minus-4 rating this year.