Andersson posted a power-play assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Andersson's shot attempt led to a loose puck that Elias Lindholm converted on for the go-ahead goal in the third period. It stood as the game-winner. Andersson has played reasonably well with six points (four on the power play), 22 shots on goal and 20 blocked shots in 12 appearances this season. The Swedish blueliner is rounding into form as a top-four option, and his power-play usage may make him attractive in deeper fantasy formats.