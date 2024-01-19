Andersson logged an assist and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Andersson has a goal and three assists during his four-game point streak. He's gotten on the scoresheet in seven of his last nine outings, providing steady offense in a top-four role. The 27-year-old blueliner has 26 points, 107 blocks, 96 shots on net, 33 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 41 appearances.