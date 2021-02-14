Andersson posted an assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Canucks.

Andersson had the secondary helper on Sam Bennett's second-period tally. The 24-year-old Andersson is up to seven points, 23 shots on goal, 23 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in 14 outings. While he ceded some power-play time on the first unit to Mark Giordano on Saturday, Andersson has typically seen usage in all situations this year. He's on pace to best his career high of 22 points set last season.