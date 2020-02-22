Andersson registered an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Bruins.

Andersson fed Mikael Backlund for the opening tally just 20 seconds into the game. Through 10 games in February, Andersson has a goal, four assists and 22 PIM. He's seen a larger role since Mark Giordano (hamstring) and Travis Hamonic (upper body) got hurt -- Andersson is usually a solid depth choice to fill out DFS rosters. He's at 19 points, 114 shots, 55 PIM and 66 blocked shots in 62 contests this year.