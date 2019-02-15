Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Snags assist
Andersson notched a helper in Thursday 3-2 defeat to Florida.
Andersson picked up his first point since Jan. 22 against Carolina, but remains bogged down in a 25-game goal drought. The 22-year-old has just eight points in 54 outings this season with his ceiling in the of 10-15 point range, which gives him low-end fantasy value.
More News
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Picks up helper•
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Ineffective offensively•
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Plays well despite being pointless•
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Summoned by big club•
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Bound for AHL Stockton•
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Bumped down a level•
