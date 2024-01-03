Andersson logged an assist, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Wild.

Andersson set up Andrew Mangiapane for the opening tally. Later in the game, Andersson displayed his defensive chops, helping the Flames kill off two penalties in the third period. The defenseman has eight points and 52 blocks over his last 14 contests. For the season, he's at 19 points, 77 shots on net, 92 blocks, 27 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 33 outings.