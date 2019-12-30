Play

Andersson scored a goal, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

Andersson's tally late in the second period gave the Flames some hope, but they couldn't carry that momentum into the third. He's up to three goals, 11 points, 31 PIM and 79 shots on goal in 41 contests this season.

