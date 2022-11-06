Andersson picked up an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils.

Andersson helped out on Nikita Zadorov's game-tying goal in the third period. With Michael Stone (undisclosed) leaving the game early, Andersson logged a career-high 29:43 of ice time in the contest. The Swede is at one goal, seven assists, 19 shots on net, 10 hits, 12 blocked shots, eight PIM and a minus-6 rating in a fairly steady start to the year. Stone had been pushing for power-play time, but Andersson's role on the top unit appears secure -- he's earned four of his seven helpers on the power play this year.