Andersson recorded an assist, two shots on goal, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Sabres.

Andersson has been solid on offense to begin 2022-23, with a goal and three helpers (two on the power play) in four games. His helper Thursday set up a Nikita Zadorov tally in the third period. Andersson has supplemented his fantasy value with six PIM, nine shots on net, four blocked shots, three hits and a minus-2 rating. He's not overly physical but he has a little pepper in his game, which should keep his production well-rounded.