Andersson scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche in Game 2 of their first round series.

A nifty backhand pass from winger Sam Bennett left the net wide open for Andersson to pot the Flames' first goal of the night. Andersson has two points in as many games, providing a little depth scoring from the blue line for the Western Conference's top-seeded team.