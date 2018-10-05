Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Summoned by big club
The Flames recalled Andersson from AHL Stockton on Friday.
Travis Hamonic is considered week-to-week with a facial fracture he sustained during a fight with Vancouver's Erik Gudbranson, so Andersson will slot in as the Flames' seventh defensemen for the foreseeable future. The 21-year-old Swede was highly productive in the minors last season, racking up nine goals and 39 points in 56 appearances, so he could be worth a look in daily contests if and when he cracks the lineup.
