Andersson notched an assist, three blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

Andersson has a helper in each of the last two contests after a three-game drought. The 27-year-old blueliner had the secondary assist on Mikael Backlund's second-period tally. Andersson still hasn't reclaimed his power-play role after being bumped off the first unit last week, but his offense is nonetheless heading in the right direction. For the year, he's at 13 points, 48 shots on net, 46 blocked shots, 21 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 21 outings.