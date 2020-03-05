Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Supplies assist Wednesday
Andersson picked up an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.
Andersson drew the secondary helper on Matthew Tkachuk's game-tying goal at 18:17 of the third period. The Swedish blueliner has chipped in with five points over his last 10 games. For the season, he's at 22 points, 121 shots on net, 77 blocks and 57 PIM through 68 appearances.
