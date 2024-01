Andersson notched an assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Andersson has been steady lately with two goals and three assists over his last seven games. The 27-year-old helped out on Nazem Kadri's second tally of the contest. Andersson is up to 22 points, 86 shots on net, 100 blocked shots, 31 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 36 appearances. His 100 blocks have him ranked ninth in the league with fewer games played than anyone else in the top-10.