Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Supplies helper Tuesday
Andersson posted an assist and five shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.
The Swedish defenseman had the primary assist on Matthew Tkachuk's game-tying goal in the third period. Andersson has been limited to third-pairing minutes alongside Oliver Kylington. The second-round pick from 2015 has five blocked shots and seven shots on goal through three games this season, but his current usage will keep him on the waiver wire in most fantasy formats.
