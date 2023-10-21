Andersson was suspended four games Saturday for charging Columbus' Patrik Laine (upper body) in Friday's contest.

Andersson's late and high hit will earn him a significant break from the Flames' lineup. The 26-year-old defenseman will be eligible to return Wednesday, Nov. 1 versus the Stars. Jordan Oesterle will likely enter the lineup in place of Andersson, while MacKenzie Weegar figures to pick up additional power-play time.