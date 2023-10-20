Andersson posted an assist, three shots on goal, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Sabres.

Andersson helped out on Jonathan Huberdeau's opening tally. Through four contests, Andersson has a goal, two assists, a plus-4 rating, 11 shots on net and 10 blocked shots. The 26-year-old defenseman is thriving on the top pairing and should continue to get plenty of ice time in all situations.